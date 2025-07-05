DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 383.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $82,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,443,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,094,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.32.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 245,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,645,910. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,868,519.50. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,781 shares of company stock worth $94,277,848. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $238.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.08 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

