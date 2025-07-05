Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dollar General by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,200 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.46.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

