Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 40,000 Shares

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,890,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 249,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

