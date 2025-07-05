Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $198.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

