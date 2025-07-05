Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $308.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

