Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

