Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,811,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,901,000 after purchasing an additional 187,510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

