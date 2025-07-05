Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $84.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

