Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV) Shares Purchased by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 141.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 993.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million and a PE ratio of 18.51. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

