Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

