Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

