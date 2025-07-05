DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 902.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,491 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,367,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after buying an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $41,295,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,951.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after acquiring an additional 491,488 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0%

DXCM opened at $82.73 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $124,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,664.30. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

