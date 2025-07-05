Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.24.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

