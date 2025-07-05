Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $566.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.49. The stock has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

