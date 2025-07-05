Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $1,285,244.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

