DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,050.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,060.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,039.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $888.75 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.