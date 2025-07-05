DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IAC worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,906,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,097,000 after buying an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in IAC by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

IAC stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

