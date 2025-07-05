DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,793 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.49% of FRP worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $59,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FRP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FRP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FRP by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FRP stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

FRP Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

