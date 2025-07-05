DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.