DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.