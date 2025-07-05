DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.4% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $98.66 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

