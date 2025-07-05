DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,184,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $81.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

