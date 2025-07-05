DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.11.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $546.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $548.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

