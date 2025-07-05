DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,385,000 after acquiring an additional 221,561 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,848,000 after acquiring an additional 584,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $91,916,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 486,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.1%

PAAS stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

