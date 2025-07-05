DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.95.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $386.51 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $387.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

