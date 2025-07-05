DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 6,615 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $5,812,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $82.73 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

