D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,159 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,340,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

