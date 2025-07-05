D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

