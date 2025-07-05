D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 12,276 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,095,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 107,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.