Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $986.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,005.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.08. The company has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cfra Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

