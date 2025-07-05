ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

