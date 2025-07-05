Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $296.27 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.13.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

