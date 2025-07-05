Conning Inc. Sells 397 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,396,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FedEx by 221.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.
FedEx Trading Up 0.7%
FedEx stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average of $241.40. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Qualcomm’s Hold Rating Misses Strong Growth Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.