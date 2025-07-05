Conning Inc. Sells 397 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,396,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FedEx by 221.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

FedEx Trading Up 0.7%

FedEx stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average of $241.40. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

