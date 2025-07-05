Conning Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $152.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

