Conning Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.50 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

