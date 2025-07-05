Conning Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,607,528 shares of company stock valued at $201,688,571. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $130.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

