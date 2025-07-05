Conning Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 72,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Corteva by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Corteva by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,460,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 526,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of CTVA opened at $77.24 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

