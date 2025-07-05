Conning Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of APH opened at $99.36 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

