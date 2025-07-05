Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $8.27 Million Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

