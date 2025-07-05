Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,723 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,723 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

