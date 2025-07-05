Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,905 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,905 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,537,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

