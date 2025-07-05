Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $36,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

