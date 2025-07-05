Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,894 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

