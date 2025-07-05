Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,639 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $674.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.80.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.