Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 104,222 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,723,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

