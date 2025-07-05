Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,753 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,074.2% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,966 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 394,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 120,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

