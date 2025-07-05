Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,517 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

