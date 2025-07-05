Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45,040 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.