Comparing UWM (UWMC) & The Competition

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UWM to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM -0.36% -3.86% -0.55% UWM Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Dividends

UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. UWM pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UWM is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 2 0 2.29 UWM Competitors 153 679 985 15 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UWM and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

UWM currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.08%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 17.13%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.5% of UWM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UWM and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion $14.40 million -32.85 UWM Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -69.38

UWM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UWM. UWM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UWM beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

