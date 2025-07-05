Comparing MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Commerce Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $206.03 million 3.10 -$60.29 million ($3.54) -8.67 Commerce Bancshares $2.09 billion 4.13 $526.33 million $4.13 15.62

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out -27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group N/A 8.49% 0.74% Commerce Bancshares 25.95% 16.23% 1.73%

Risk & Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Commerce Bancshares 0 6 0 0 2.00

MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $65.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

